Joe Biden Becomes Democrat’s Presidential Nominee

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 07:38 Hits: 4

Democrats formally nominated former Vice President Joe Biden as their candidate for president Tuesday, during the second night of an extraordinary virtual convention that included criticism of President Donald Trump from Republicans as well as Democrats, and personal stories of Biden as a public servant, father and husband. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story from Wilmington, Delaware.

