Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 09:06 Hits: 4

The U.S. Postal Service is suspending any operational or policy changes until after the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made the announcement ahead of his congressional testimony.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/19/903790770/usps-suspends-changes-but-what-does-that-mean?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics