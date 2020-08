Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 20:15 Hits: 2

Jill Biden, along with former President Bill Clinton, will headline the second night of the Democratic National Convention. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Stacey Abrams are also expected to speak.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/18/903616287/highlights-of-the-day-2-of-the-democratic-national-convention?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics