Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 20:15 Hits: 2

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Sen. Mark Warner on the Senate Intelligence Committee's report on ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's contacts with Russian intelligence in the 2016 election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/18/903616280/sen-mark-warner-discusses-latest-report-on-russias-influence-on-2016-election?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics