Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 20:39 Hits: 7

As they prepare to return to a campus under new leadership, some students have mixed feelings about what Jerry Falwell Jr. and President Trump have meant for both their college and evangelicalism.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/18/903607975/after-falwells-departure-liberty-students-worry-about-their-school-and-their-fai?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics