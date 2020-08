Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 22:25 Hits: 8

The council's Republican Caucus is calling for Democratic Mayor Greg Fischer to step down. The caucus cites Fischer's handling of probes into the Breonna Taylor and David McAtee deaths as reasons.

(Image credit: Darron Cummings/AP)

