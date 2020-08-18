The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Anderson Cooper Reduces My Pillow Guy To The Failed 'Snake-Oil Salesman' That He Is

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Under normal circumstances, someone indignantly asking the creator of My Pillow, "How do you sleep at night?!?" would be have lots of comedic possibilities. As you may have heard, though — from perhaps every single commercial for insurance, health care, pharma, real estate, educational software, kitty litter, the list is endless — these are not normal times. Mike Lindell, guy with the "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau and multiple state lawsuits against him for fraudulent medical claims about his frikkin' pillow is touting Oleandrin, derived from a poisonous plant, to prevent and treat COVID-19. Anderson Cooper spent a good twenty minutes of his show calmly debunking every piece of bullsh*t Lindell shout-croaked. Lindell swore he was praying, wanted to help people, was acting with integrity, and cared about truth, and every time Cooper came back at him with reminders of the lawsuits, the BBB rating, and his glorious eyerolls. But it was when Lindell tried to talk science that Anderson truly disemboweled him. LINDELL: This guy called me on Easter Sunday and said he had an answer to the virus and I reached out to my friend Secretary Carson who's on the task force and he is a doctor and he looked into it, got everything from the company and he said this is the real deal. It's been tested by over 1,000 people to be safe. Medical -- COOPER: Wait a minute, sir. Stop, stop. There's no public peer reviewed studies about this. There's no

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/anderson-cooper-reduces-my-pillow-guy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version