The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention For Tuesday

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

From the DNC website: Join us on Tuesday, August 18 from 9-11 pm ET for the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, where we’ll hear from the leaders and the experts, the veterans and the activists, all those who seek to unite and not divide, and who step up — not back down — from a fight over what’s right. Featuring: Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Former President Bill Clinton, and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/watch-live-democratic-national-0

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version