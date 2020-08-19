Cowardly Confederates Scatter As BLM Wins The Day At Stone Mountain

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 02:00 Hits: 7

Racial justice advocates on Saturday shouted down white nationalists gathered in the town of Stone Mountain, Georgia, where the groups faced off for a number of hours. The city of Stone Mountain said Friday that the park—which features the world's biggest Confederate monument—would be closed Saturday, and urged people to stay out of the downtown area out of "abundance of caution." According to the Associated Press, "right-wing groups led by an Arkansas group called Confederate States III% had applied for a permit to hold a rally in Stone Mountain Park," but the permit was denied, leading the demonstrators to take to the city's streets. Stone Mountain closed as fully armed white extremists gather for a “Defend Stone Mountain” rally. #gapolpic.twitter.com/c87g81pGNI — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) August 15, 2020 “We’re going to use the Second Amendment to protect the First amendment,” gun extremist in Stone Mountain, Georgia. These insurrectionists threatened in advance that there could be “bloodshed” today.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/watch-confederates-scatter-blm-wins-day