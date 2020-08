Articles

The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday, and we will be recording daily podcasts to follow along. In this episode, the crew discusses speeches from former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders and gives their overall impressions from Night 1 of the DNC.

