Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

NPR's David Greene talks to Jamaal Bowman, Democratic nominee to represent New York's 16th congressional district, about how the Biden-Harris ticket could attract a more progressive wing of voters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/18/903433818/does-biden-harris-ticket-appeal-to-progressives-in-the-democratic-party?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics