Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 09:04 Hits: 2

Some states' election rules say that mail-in ballots count as long as they're postmarked by Election Day. But some arrive without postmarks and that raises questions about whether they should count.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/18/903433790/states-mull-rule-changes-to-make-sure-mail-in-ballots-are-counted?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics