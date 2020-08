Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 11:20 Hits: 3

Democrats opened their 2020 convention with a message of unity, featuring video addresses from former presidential contender Bernie Sanders and one of the party's biggest stars, Michelle Obama.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/18/903451837/1st-night-of-democrats-virtual-convention-goes-smoothly?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics