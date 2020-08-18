The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

St. Louis Couple Who Waved Guns At Black Lives Matter Protesters To Speak At RNC

Attorneys for Mark and Patricia McCloskey say they'll speak at next week's nominating convention for President Trump. They both face a felony charge for waving guns at protesters in June.

(Image credit: Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/08/18/903478960/st-louis-couple-who-brandished-guns-at-black-protesters-to-speak-at-rnc?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics

