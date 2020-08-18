Trump Whines About Michelle Obama's Well-Received Convention Speech

Articles

Tuesday morning, Trump showed irritation that Michelle Obama's speech was so well-received by many outlets including Fox News pundits. During a press event this morning ("pardoning" Susan B. Anthony), he whined, bitched and complained as usual. Trump said, “If you gave a real review, it wouldn’t be so fawning. I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive." Poor baby, whaaaaaah! Trump is the most the divisive president in modern history, whose entire political strategy is to mock and humiliate every person who dares voice a negative thought against him. Trump then made remarks that explain why QAnon conspiracy theorists, white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, and xenophobes have taken over the Republican Party. “I thought her speech was very divisive and, frankly, I wouldn’t even be here if it weren’t for Barack Obama. See, we’re standing in the White House. I wouldn’t be in the White House except for Barack Obama, because they did a bad job — Biden and Obama. And if they did a good job, I wouldn’t be here. I’d be building buildings someplace and having a good time.” After America elected the first Black president twice, Trump used Russian interference and the Electoral College to "win" election. Also, his true peeps came out in force to vote for him, which include support from former KKK members.

