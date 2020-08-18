Politics Podcast: Michelle Obama Ripped President Trump On Night One Of The Convention

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 15:18 Hits: 17

Late Monday night, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew reacted to the first night of programming at the virtual Democratic National Convention. Former First Lady Michelle Obama criticized President Trump forcefully and a variety of politicians called for unity behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

