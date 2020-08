Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 13:58 Hits: 10

President Trump claimed New Zealand is seeing a "big surge" in coronavirus cases, on the same day New Zealand reported nine new cases, and the U.S. added nearly 42,000.

(Image credit: Guo Lei/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/08/18/903480195/trumps-claim-of-a-new-zealand-surge-is-patently-wrong-ardern-says?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics