Reality Check: How The Postal Service Turned Into A Political Football Under Trump

Tuesday, 18 August 2020

John Avlon did one of his Reality Check segments about the USPS this morning. "Now, you might ask yourself how the post office became a political battleground with the election now just 78 days out," Avlon said. "Well, buckle up for a quick ride, how the Post Office got into a cash crisis, started slowing down delivery and removing hundreds of sorting machines, both under the new postmaster general, a Trump mega donor, culminating in the Post Office warning that voters could be disenfranchised by delayed mail-in ballots during a pandemic -- all while President Trump admitted his end game." They need to money to make the Post Office work. That means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it. "Trump's saying the quiet part out loud again, sabotaging the Post Office to suppress mail-in voting, despite requesting one himself. Facts first: The Founders put the Post Office in the Constitution. It's a public service, not a business, and it trounces other federal agencies with a stunning 91% approval rating. So, that's more than twice President Trump's job approval and five times as popular as Congress.

