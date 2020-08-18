The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gretchen Whitmer: It's Shark Week, (Motherf*ckers)

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, just before she went live last night at the Democratic National Convention, via The Recount. And yes, she does say "mother fuckers" ✨ — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2020 Sounds like she was putting her game face on. Just locker talk. That's all. ???????? — Linda Shut-In Floridian Horrell???? (@Lhorrell) August 18, 2020 pic.twitter.com/wz9wwvaQVn — Mari0 (@maricabowabo) August 18, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/gretchen-whitmer-its-shark-week

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version