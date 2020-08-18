Susan B. Anthony's Face When She Heard Trump 'Pardoned' Her For Voting

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 14:30 Hits: 14

As one writer put it, Trump "pardoning" Susan B. Anthony for her "crime" of "illegal voting" is the "definition of a token gesture: 'I've spent years threatening to lock up my female opponent, I get off on trashing the female VP nominee, & I'm openly seeking to disenfranchise millions of women voters but - hey! - watch me pardon Susan B. Anthony!' PS. No one was wearing a mask at the signing ceremony. BREAKING: President Trump just announced that he will pardon #SusanBAnthony, arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote. #2NewsAM #19thAmendment #WomensVote100 pic.twitter.com/uTnIe54OxL — Jade Elliott (@JadeElliottTV) August 18, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/susan-b-anthonys-face-when-she-heard-trump