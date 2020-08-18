The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats Seek Unity in Virtual Convention

Democrats appealed for party unity Monday as they reached out to voters across the United States in the first night of a virtual convention that will name their nominee for the November election. Former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, a senator from California, will get the party’s nod later this week, and as Mike O’Sullivan reports, the televised event is intended to generate excitement as the election campaign enters its final phase.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/democrats-seek-unity-virtual-convention-4390996

