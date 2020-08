Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 02:44 Hits: 5

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) leaned into a unity message on Monday night as he urged the country to overcome its divisions when it heads to the polls in November. Jones, who is the most vulnerable Senate Democrat on the ballot, spoke as part of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/512448-vulnerable-senate-democrat-urges-unity-not-about-what-side-of-the-aisle-were