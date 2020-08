Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 03:13 Hits: 8

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday night urged his former primary supporters to back former Vice President Joe Biden, warning that progressive values are on the line in November. Sanders, speaking as part of the virtual Democratic National...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/512451-sanders-urges-supporters-to-back-biden-price-of-failure-is-just-too-great-to