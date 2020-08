Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 00:31 Hits: 7

Follow NPR's special coverage of the DNC beginning Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The program includes Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama.

(Image credit: Caroline Amenabar/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/17/903357089/listen-live-democratic-national-convention?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics