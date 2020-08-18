The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democratic National Convention For Monday

The DNC website has the details, Michelle Obama is the headliner for tonight. The theme of Monday’s program is “We the People.” America is facing a series of monumental challenges—as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its rampage, tens of millions of people are out of work, and our nation confronts a legacy of racial injustice that has marginalized too many. But as we have learned throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything. Tonight the nation will hear from the many Americans who are rising up to take on these three crises, and who will join Joe Biden in building back better and moving this country forward. With Joe Biden as president, ‘we the people’ will mean all the people. Highlights from tonight’s program are listed below, with additional special guests slated to join throughout the evening: WE THE PEOPLE Introduction Eva Longoria American actress “We the People” Gavel In Everyday Americans will read the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, before Convention Chair and The Honorable Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Call to Order The Honorable Bennie Thompson Permanent Chair of the 2020 Democratic National Convention Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi Pledge of Allegiance

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/watch-live-democratic-national-convention

