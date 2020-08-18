'Enough Is Enough': Daughter Blasts Trump For His COVID-19 Response

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 04:28 Hits: 14

Earlier this summer, Kristin Urquiza's scathing obituary for her father, Mark, went viral. In it she wrote, “His death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk.” She elaborated on those remarks in her speech at the 2020 DNC. Source: USA Today PHOENIX –Kristin Urquiza, whose father died in June after a weeks-long battle against complications caused by COVID-19, blamed President Donald Trump and a failure of leadership for his death during her national, prime-time remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention on Monday. Urquiza, 39, who lives in San Francisco and studied public policy, also has blamed Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for the loss of her father. In a brief but powerful straight-to-camera appearance, with family photos interspersed throughout, Urquiza spoke for fewer than three minutes, offering a searing rebuke of the Trump administration.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/enough-enough-daughter-blasts-trump-his-19