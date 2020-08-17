The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

CO Sec Of State: Let&#8217;s Not Take Voting Advice From POTUS Who Asks For Foreign Election Meddling

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

CO Sec Of State: Let&#8217;s Not Take Voting Advice From POTUS Who Asks For Foreign Election Meddling

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) torched President Donald Trump on Monday in the face of his crusade against voting by mail, which he falsely claims jeopardizes election security, given that he’s openly encouraged countries like China and Russia to get involved in U.S elections on his behalf.

“The President’s attacks aren’t really about the security of the election or drop boxes,” Griswold told MSNBC anchor Katy Tur. “They’re about trying to drive down confidence in our elections.”

“And I would just say we shouldn’t take election advice from someone who has invited foreign interference into our elections,” she added.

The state official stated that her office has received an “increased level of calls and concern” about the security of mailing in their votes due to Trump’s attacks.

“Unfortunately, the President is doing everything he can to undermine confidence and take away the people’s right to vote,” she said.

Unlike most states, Colorado had been holding all its elections via mail for years before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many other states to ramp up their mail-in voting efforts.

Watch Griswold below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/zNmXSCZVgK0/co-sec-of-state-lets-not-take-voting-advice-from-potus-who-asks-for-foreign-election-meddling

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version