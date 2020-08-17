Progressive Democrats Have Clear Shots To Flip Red Districts Blue

Articles

In an OpEd for the Wall Street Journal on Saturday, Rahm Emanuel celebrated the idea of "Biden Republicans," basically conservative GOP voters who have had enough of Trump and are eager to vote him out of office by electing Joe Biden who was long bragged about being the most conservative Democrat in the Senate. "This year," he wrote, "Democrats have an opportunity to chisel off a demographic that will come to be known as 'Biden Republicans.' The question is whether Democrats will let these voters migrate back to the GOP after November, or whether our party will become their permanent safe harbor... Democrats have the chance to achieve a generational transformation. Beyond broadening the coalition to include moderate voters who oppose President Trump, we could deepen our base by turning disaffected Republicans into Democrats. Voters in places that were once beyond our reach-- suburban parts of Maricopa County, Arizona; Mecklenburg County, North Carolina; and Bucks County, Pennsylvania, for example-- are open to conversion." What's a Democrat? Is it someone who supports a set of shared progressive values or is it someone willing to support-- with votes and cash-- Team Blue, Inc? That's where normal Democrats part company with party hacks and Wall Street whores like Emanuel. His claim to fame-- aside from twisting enough Democratic congressional arms for Bill Clinton to get NAFTA passed-- was, as DCCC chair, when in 2006, the Democrats captured just 30 seats.

