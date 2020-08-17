The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why Is The Thoroughly Unlikeable Dinesh D'Souza So Popular With Right-Wingers?

In the past few days, Dinesh D'Souza has been binge-tweeting dishonest attacks on Kamala Harris, focusing specifically on her racial identity. Kamala Harris’s mom is Asian Indian. Her dad Donald Harris is by his own account descended from one of the largest slave planters in Jamaica. In what sense then can she claim the African American experience of being descended from slaves and subject to segregation and Jim Crow? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 12, 2020 If the Democrats want to dissociate themselves from all connections to slavery and the old plantation, shouldn’t they dissociate themselves from Kamala Harris? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 12, 2020

