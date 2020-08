Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 11:18 Hits: 2

The all-virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night. The convention will conclude with the official selection of former Vice President Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/17/903167061/whats-a-political-convention-without-crowds-democrats-will-find-out?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics