Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 18:38 Hits: 11

Louis DeJoy, an ally of President Trump's and a major GOP donor, took over leadership of the U.S. Postal Service in May. Lawmakers have questions about his plans for an "organizational realignment."

(Image credit: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/17/903257594/as-usps-pressure-grows-postmaster-general-to-appear-for-house-hearing-next-week?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics