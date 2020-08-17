The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Invokes White Supremacist Laura Ingraham To Prove How 'Not Racist' He Is

Trump's propaganda network, a.k.a. Fox "news" has been doing their best to revise history for him ever since he first praised the neo-Nazis at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville last year. Laura Ingraham, who has a long history herself of making racist remarks, and promoting hatred and white supremacy, has been one of the worst perpetrators of this revisionist history, repeatedly denying that Trump called the white supremacists "very fine people."

