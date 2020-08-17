Ben Carson And The MyPillow Guy Lobby Trump On Poisonous Plant For COVID Relief

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 17:32 Hits: 6

[Above: "Around the Block with Shirley" warned her viewers in 2018 about the danger of Oleander to people and pets. Trump is interested in making a buck off of it as a possible COVID cure.] Trump on the use of toxic oleander as a potential coronavirus treatment: "Is it something that people are talking about very strongly? We'll look at it." pic.twitter.com/zxrhAidjkh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2020 Axios: To the alarm of some government health officials, President Trump has expressed enthusiasm for the Food and Drug Administration to permit an extract from the oleander plant to be marketed as a dietary supplement or, alternatively, approved as a drug to cure COVID-19, despite lack of proof that it works. OLEANDER? I guess if you cannot get the peasants to drink bleach to kill themselves, why not get them to nibble on one of the most common poisonous plants (and you know Someone In Possum Hollar already has it in the morning smoothie)… but what’s his angle?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/ben-carson-and-mypillow-guy-lobby-trump