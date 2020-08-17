Florida Republicans compete in crowded primaries that likely guarantee victory in November

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 17:28 Hits: 9

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) is retiring this year from Congress, along with Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.). Their pending departures set up crowded — and well-funded — Republican primaries in Florida, with multiple candidates raising large sums.

Republican voters in the 19th and 3rd congressional districts of Florida are choosing among plenty of candidates spending large sums of cash to get their votes.

In Northern Florida, 10 candidates are competing in the 3rd district Republican primary, and seven have raised more than $100,000 — some even closing in on $1 million. On the other side of the state in Southwest Florida, nine candidates are vying to compete in the 19th district, with three candidates raising more than $1 million over the course of the race.

The winner of each of the primaries will likely go on to win the general election in November, replacing retiring incumbents in heavily conservative districts. The 3rd district has a Cook Partisan Voting Index of R+9 , while the 19th district tilts more conservative with its Cook PVI of R+13 .

The 3rd District

Even in the 2018 wave election year for Democrats, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) resoundingly defeated the Democratic candidate by 16 points . Yoho is not seeking reelection, sticking with a campaign promise to self-term limit his time in Washington.

With the most crowded field of any Florida congressional district, the race has focused on three of the largest fundraisers.

James St. George — a physician running for the seat — has raised the most of any candidate in the race. Since July 27, St. George has raised $922,000, and has spent $643,000. He has nearly $279,000 cash on hand. As a former doctor and businessman, St. George has received nearly $126,000 in funds from the healthcare sector.

Judson Sapp is a local business owner who has raised nearly $770,000. Sapp has spent more than $574,000 with $195,000 in the bank.

Both Sapp and St. George are self-funding their campaigns in large part. St. George put $600,000 into his election bid, while Sapp has spent $505,000.

But Kat Cammack, Yoho’s former deputy chief of staff, is considered the front-runner in the race, though her fundraising numbers trail the other top two candidates. Through July 27, she has raised $489,000, and spent $390,000. Cammack has only $98,000 left in the bank.

Her election bid is buoyed by major outside spending, however. Protect Freedom PAC — an organization aligned with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) — has spent $329,000 to support Cammack’s candidacy. Paul has also endorsed Cammack. The only other major spender in the race is the American College of Radiology , which has spent $30,000 to support St. George.

Caught between the two candidates in spending, Sapp still has managed to gain a large number of endorsements, particularly from Florida politicians. U.S. Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and John Rutherford (R-Fla.) have endorsed Sapp’s candidacy. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has also endorsed Sapp, along with former Trump political consultant Roger Stone.

A poll — with a 5.5 point margin of error — conducted by Meers Research showed Cammack leading the crowded field with 25 percent, followed by Sapp with 15 percent. St. George received 13 percent support, and 20 percent of voters in the poll remained undecided. A more recent internal poll by Cammack’s campaign had Sapp leading Cammack 12 percent to 10 percent, Florida Politics reported . However, 60 percent still remained undecided in the crowded race in that poll.

The winner of the primary will face either business owner Adam Christensen or healthcare IT professional Philip Dodds — the two candidates in the Democratic primary. Neither candidate has raised more than $100,000, but Philips has raised $59,000, leading Christensen’s $31,000.

The 19th District

This district is even more friendly to conservative politics. U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney beat the Democratic candidate in 2018 by 20 points . Rooney is retiring after two terms in the House. He told Naples Daily News that he had accomplished what he promised to voters.

Even in the crowded field, three candidates have raised more than $1 million.

Former Marine and business owner Casey Askar raised nearly $3.7 million through July 27, spending nearly $2.8 million. A multi-millionaire franchisor, Askar has contributed $3 million to his own campaign — roughly 80 percent of his campaign budget. He currently has more than $912,000 cash on hand.

William Figlesthaler — a doctor and philanthropist — has raised more than $2.5 million as of July 27, and his campaign has spent $2.3 million. He has nearly $241,000 left in the bank. Figlesthaler has also contributed $2.2 million — or 88 percent of his campaign funds — of his own money.

State Rep. Byron Donalds raised nearly $1.2 million, and spent about $869,000 over the course of the race. He has nearly $302,000 cash on hand.

Although he has not raised more than $1 million, state Rep. Dane Eagle is considered a competitive candidate for the seat. He has raised $732,000, while spending $482,000. He still has $250,000 cash left for the campaign.

Millions are pouring into the race from outside groups. Club for Growth Action — a group that supports fiscal and liberty-minded conservatives — has spent nearly $1.4 million supporting Donalds’ candidacy and $988,000 to oppose Askar.

Although Eagle has raised significantly less money than his opponents, outside groups are spending large sums opposing his candidacy. Conservative Outsider PAC has spent $459,000 opposing Eagle’s candidacy. Concerned Conservatives Inc has spent $202,000 to support Eagle. The group has also spent $190,000 to oppose the three other major candidates.

A recent poll taken in early August is showing a dead heat between the top four fundraisers. A poll by St. Pete’s Polls had all four candidates within the 4.3 percent margin of error, Florida Politics reported . Donalds held a slim lead of 22 percent, followed by Figlesthaler’s 21 percent. Eagle garnered 20 percent, and Askar — the major fundraiser of the field — received 16 percent.

The primary victor will face the winner of a Democratic primary, either David Holden or community developer Cindy Lyn Bynai in the general election.



