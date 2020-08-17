Florida GOP fields vie to take on vulnerable Democratic House members

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 18:03 Hits: 9

Miami-Dade mayor and FL26 House candidate Carlos Giménez speaks at the Miami International Mall for COVID-19 antibody test collection event.

(Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BioReference Laboratories )

In Florida’s 13th and 26th Congressional Districts, Republicans are fighting for a chance to unseat recently-elected Democrats seen as among the most vulnerable in the nation, and big money is pouring in. In an increasingly familiar turn, President Donald Trump is a major factor in both races, with candidates eager to prove their loyalty to the president and question that of their opponents.

In the 13th District , which includes St. Petersburg and surrounding Pinellas County, three Republican candidates are near or over the million-dollar line in fundraising ahead of Tuesday’s primary fight. The candidates are vying for the opportunity to take on incumbent Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.), who flipped the seat in 2016 after it had been held by Republicans since 1983.

Currently, the Cook Political Report has the district leaning slightly Democratic at D+2, a close enough margin to make the general election a competitive contest.

In a July 9 poll from FloridaPolitics, a clear leader emerged in former lobbyist and congressional staffer Amanda Makki, who also leads in fundraising with $1.2 million. But a lot has changed since, with conservative media personality Anna Paulina Luna and second-time candidate George Buck questioning her party loyalty.

Makki has positioned herself as the race’s traditionalist. That stance earned her the endorsement, and $10,000 in leadership PAC funding, from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as well as Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). She’s also received money from PACs associated with other GOP traditionalists like Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska).

Her time in Washington as a lobbyist and a congressional staffer may have helped her fundraising game, but it’s also been used as an attack line by her opponents. And there are some signs the barbs might be sticking.

An anonymous mass text message sent to 13th District voters in mid-July attacked Makki for allegedly lobbying for a Democratic “dark money” group, the Sixteen Thirty Fund . Makki’s campaign denied it, but an amended 2018 lobbying disclosure from her then-employer K&L Gates listed Makki as no longer working on behalf of the liberal group, though no previous disclosure had listed her as their lobbyist. Makki’s campaign called this an error.

Makki has received $100,000 in contributions from federally registered lobbyists and their families throughout the race. She also leads in PAC contributions with $138,000, more than 20 times what any of her Republican opponents have received.

She has also been attacked over her time as a staffer for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who has come under fire from members of her party for multiple public splits with Trump. But Makki has touted her support of Trump and desire to fight “socialist” Democrats in multiple broadcast ads .

Her message may not be sticking. According to Federal Election Commission filings, Air Force veteran Luna has outraised Makki for the past two quarters. Luna has the endorsement of firebrand Trump supporter Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and declared herself an anti-establishment candidate and the biggest supporter of Trump in the field.

Luna still trails Makki in overall fundraising, with $998,000. However, she has more than tripled Makki in small donor contributions, which make up nearly half of her total funding.

The third candidate in the race to near $1 million is George Buck, the unsuccessful GOP nominee who lost to Crist by 15 points in 2018. Like Luna, Buck has positioned himself as an anti-establishment, Trump-friendly candidate.

In spite of being near-even with Luna in overall fundraising, Buck trailed his opponents in 2020 contributions. The lapse followed a November 2019 fundraising email from his campaign that suggested that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) should be hanged for treason. The comment lost him the early support of McCarthy. Buck has also taken heat for tweeting that he would propose a law stating “all Congressmen and Senators need to be natural born citizens.” The law would apply to Makki, who was born in Iran before immigrating as a child with her parents who sought refuge from religious persecution.

Despite his support for Hillary Clinton in 2016, Republican Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez earned Trump’s endorsement hours after announcing his candidacy in the GOP primary to run for Florida’s 26th District House seat. With Trump’s endorsement came GOP money from McCarthy, Scalise and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Unable to run for mayor again because of term limits, but maintaining high name recognition and party support, Giménez is largely seen as the best shot to unseat freshman Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.) following her 2018 victory over Republican incumbent Carlos Curbelo by less than two points.

A July 22 poll commissioned by GOP super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund reported that voters favored Giménez to Mucarsel-Powell 47 percent to 42 percent in a general election, though the numbers are near the 4.9 percent margin of error.

Giménez has a substantial fundraising lead over the remaining Republican challenger with $1.1 million dollars. Still, he’d face a steep challenge against Mucarsel-Powell, who’s raised nearly $4 million and has triple Giménez’s cash on hand.

In spite of his large fundraising deficit, raising only $179,000, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lieutenant and local firefighters union leader Omar Blanco is running an aggressive campaign, picking up endorsements from four Miami-Dade commissioners.

Yet much of Blanco’s hopes revolve around a lawsuit alleging that Giménez didn’t legally qualify to run in the primary. Initially, Blanco sued over a misspelling of Giménez’s name on the check he used to pay his qualifying fees. But Blanco’s allegations have since grown more serious, with his lawyers claiming Giménez illegally used PAC money, instead of a separate campaign bank account, to pay the fee.

Although Giménez’s lawyer turned over bank records and an affidavit disputing the allegations, the case is still active .

Still, the mayor seems undeterred. The Congressional Leadership Fund has already reserved $2.7 million worth of ads in the Miami area, which would presumably be used to boost their preferred candidate, Giménez.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has reserved $5.5 million in ads, and Mucarsel-Powell is already trying out attack lines against Giménez. On July 17, she released a statement condemning the mayor for vetoing a civilian police review board. She’s also highlighted his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak as Miami-Dade cases surged. The Florida Democratic Party has also attacked Giménez, running ads labeling him “corrupt.” The ad cites alleged sweetheart deals with public contracts and his pay raise as mayor.

Mucarsel-Powell enjoys a substantial fundraising lead, with $3.9 million so far. She has a $1.9 million cash on hand advantage over Giménez. The Cook Political Report lists the contest as a toss-up.



