Monday, 17 August 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back to vote on blocking the U.S. Postal Service from making operational changes that threaten the timely delivery of mail-in ballots in November's election.

(Image credit: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images)

