Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 August 2020 03:19 Hits: 15

Wanda Vázquez assumed office after the former governor resigned amid protests last summer. But her year in office has been marked by scandal.

(Image credit: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/16/903111430/puerto-ricos-governor-loses-primary-bid-for-full-term?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics