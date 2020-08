Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 17:55 Hits: 4

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) condemned the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying there is “no way to spin” the COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. “in a positive light.”The Republican senator, who has been a frequent critic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/512239-romney-no-way-to-spin-us-covid-19-deaths-in-a-positive-light