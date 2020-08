Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 21:21 Hits: 11

The Democratic National Convention begins Monday. The scaled-down, virtual convention will officially nominate Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/16/903057189/what-to-expect-from-the-2020-democratic-national-convention?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics