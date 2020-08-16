House Oversight Committee Calls Louis Dejoy To Testify On August 24th

Articles

Trump megadonor and political lackey, Louis DeJoy, has been dismantling the United States Postal Service ever since he took over as Postmaster General in June. His decisions have clearly been made to slow the mail processing, reduce efficiency and lead to widespread questions about mail in ballots. In addition to cutting back hours and eliminating overtime, he has begun removing sorting machines that expedite mail processing. DeJoy has even ordered the removal of tons of post office boxes nationwide. DeJoy conducted his own Friday night massacre where he fired numerous high level staff at USPS. The Postal Carriers Union sees what Trump and DeJoy are doing and actually endorsed Joe Biden on Friday. And there were even protests in front of DeJoy's DC condo on Saturday. The Democrats finally did something - they have set up a hearing in the House Oversight Committee on August 24th. I am 99% sure that DeJoy will find a reason to delay or skip the hearing, but who knows. Tiffany Cross broke the news about the hearing on MSNBC and had an interview with Rep. Tlaib, a member of the House Oversight Committee.

