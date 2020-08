Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 11:59 Hits: 2

We discuss the response of Joe Biden's campaign to the pandemic, the consequences of President Trump's attack on the U.S. Postal Service, the role of Sen. Kamala Harris as the VP nominee, and more.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/16/902977056/politics-chat-president-trump-goes-after-the-usps?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics