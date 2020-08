Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 11:59 Hits: 3

Two of delegates headed to the Democratic National Convention speak with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about how the party plans to unite behind Joe Biden as its nominee.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/16/902977007/two-delegates-on-preparing-for-the-democratic-national-convention?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics