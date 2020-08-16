Family, Advocates Still Asking What Led Up To Andrés Guardado's Shooting Death By Police

Articles

Sunday, 16 August 2020

The L.A. Sheriff’s department held a press conference this week regarding the shooting death of 18-year-old Andrés Guardado, but it’s what officials didn’t say that rang loudest of all. NBC News reports that while officials have said a gun they claimed belonged to the young man was found at the scene, L.A. Sheriff's Department Commander Chris Marks “was unable to answer Wednesday whether Guardado ever aimed the gun at deputies and said there was no evidence he fired the gun at them.” Guardado’s anguished family is also still waiting for answers as autopsy reports have confirmed that officers likely killed a terrified person: both an independent autopsy and official coroner’s office autopsy have found that the 18-year-old was shot five times in the back.

