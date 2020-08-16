'Why Not Just Say It's Wrong?' Chris Wallace Grills Steve Cortes Over Birtherism Against Kamala Harris

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 14:32 Hits: 8

Fox News host Chris Wallace faced off against Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes on Sunday after President Donald Trump falsely suggested that presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is not qualified to be vice president. Harris was, in fact, born in California and is qualified. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that Trump had questioned Harris' eligibility, much like he questioned former President Barack Obama's birthplace. For his part, Cortes insisted that the president "had made this clear that this is not an issue that we're going to be pursuing." "On the other hand, he didn't strike down the claim," Wallace observed. "I'm asking about that because he was once again offered the opportunity to dismiss the false claim that because her parents were immigrants, that she is not eligible to run, even though she was born in the state of California." "Nothing could be easier than to say it's a false claim, she is eligible," the Fox News host continued. "Not just say, 'Well, I'm not going to make an issue of it.' Why not just say it's wrong? It's false?" Cortes again insisted that Trump "made it very clear" that the campaign would not "pursue" eligibility claims against Harris.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/why-not-just-say-its-wrong-chris-wallace