Biden's VP Choice Kamala Harris Sparks Right-wing Media Meltdown

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s new must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here. Taking their cues from Trump and dropping any pretense of not being blatantly sexist and racist, the right-wing media immediately dove into a feeding trough of ugly rhetoric this week when Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate. The conservative media machine set off allegorical bomb blasts around Harris, frantically trying to depict as radical and dangerous a mainstream U.S. senator from the largest state in the union. "In style and policy, Harris epitomizes an authoritarian," the National Review gasped. The far-right Federalist warned panicked readers that Harris, a former prosecutor, represents a "radical threat to America." And Fox News' Sean Hannity announced the Biden-Harris ticket was "the most radical ticket of a political party in our lifetime by far."

