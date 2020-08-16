The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Calls His Postmaster General Flunky A 'Fantastic Man' Who 'Wants To Make The Post Office Great Again'

It seems completely destroying something is Trump's idea of "making it great." Trump was asked about the sabotage of the United States Postal Service that's being done in plain sight during a press conference Saturday night, and pretended he cares about funding the agency, lied again about vote-by-mail, and blamed the Democrats for refusing to fund the Post Office, even though he himself admitted that was why the negotiations on the coronavirus stimulus bill were at an impasse. Trump also admitted he has absolutely no idea what his flunky was doing to make the Post Office "great", but he'll be looking into it shortly. REPORTER: Does Postmaster DeJoy have your backing for the actions he is taken in the last several weeks? TRUMP: Yeah, He's a fantastic man. He wants to make the Post Office great again. You ever hear the expression? He wants to make the Post Office great again. The Post Office is a catastrophe. REPORTER: The sorting machines nationwide. That's one of the things... TRUMP: I don't know what he's doing. I can only tell you is a very smart man. He'll be a great Postmaster General and he needs obviously, if you are going to do these millions of ballots out of nowhere, he's going to obviously need funding, but the Democrats aren't willing to provide other things and therefore they are not going to get the funding for that.

