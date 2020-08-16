White House Chief Of Staff Meadows Pushes Lies About 'Widespread Voter Fraud' Again

Articles

The Trump administration continues to assert that there's a problem with "widespread voter fraud" to justify their sabotage of the United States Postal Service, despite the fact that they had to disband their own "voter fraud" commission back in 2018, because even their minion Kris Kobach couldn't find any, and the fact that there is extensive research that reveals that incidents of voter fraud are actually very rare.

