Jared Kushner Tries To Change Subject On CBS Host After She Asks About COVID-19

White House adviser Jared Kushner appeared to be irritated with CBS host Margaret Brennan on Sunday after she asked about COVID-19 and President Donald Trump's crusade against mail-in voting. Brennan began her interview with Kushner by offering her condolences on the loss of the president's brother, Robert Trump. "Obviously a very tough moment for the president, but he is looking forward to continuing to do great things and make his brother proud," Kushner said. The CBS host went on to press Kushner about his role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. "Do you believe the administration has control of the virus, and what do you think you've done wrong?" Brennan wondered. After several more questions about the pandemic, Kushner tried to push back. "I came on today to talk about the historic breakthrough that the president achieved for peace in the Middle East," the president's adviser complained. "This has been a strategy we've been working on for the past three and a half years." Brennan, however, pressed Kushner about whether he would be sending his children back to school in person. "Children have a six times higher chance to die from the flu than from the coronavirus," Kushner opined. "So based on the data I've seen, I don't believe that is a risk." Kushner also revealed that he would be sending his children to a school that is not open for a full five days a week.

