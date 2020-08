Articles

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), the chairwoman of Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to cut the August recess short over warnings that mail-in ballots this November may not arrive in time...

