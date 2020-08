Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 11:01 Hits: 2

Elections are won by the candidate who presents the most compelling vision for the future, and Joe Biden is a retro politician adapting core Democratic Party goals to the societal demands of 2020.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/15/902744637/biden-faces-a-convention-test-to-offer-a-vision-beyond-beating-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics